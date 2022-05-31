Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Short Interest Up 31.7% in May

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,700 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the April 30th total of 110,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIM traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.33. 316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,050. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.20. Northrim BanCorp has a 52-week low of $38.42 and a 52-week high of $47.34. The company has a market cap of $240.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $30.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.50 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 24.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is 31.18%.

In other news, Director David W. Karp purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.03 per share, with a total value of $82,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,416.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karl L. Hanneman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $44,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,410 shares of company stock valued at $144,138. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 288,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,583,000 after purchasing an additional 39,047 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrim BanCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 13.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northrim BanCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Northrim BanCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

