Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $441.64.

NOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $470.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.71. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $344.89 and a twelve month high of $490.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $455.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $414.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 24.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total transaction of $1,826,791.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,643,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $627,275,000 after purchasing an additional 119,686 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.