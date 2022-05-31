Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Receives $441.64 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $441.64.

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total value of $1,826,791.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

NOC opened at $470.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $455.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $414.64. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $344.89 and a 1-year high of $490.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.71.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 19.07%.

About Northrop Grumman (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.