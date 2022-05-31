Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.01.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on NWBI. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th.
In other news, Director Deborah J. Esq. Chadsey sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald B. Andzelik sold 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $95,482.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,343.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,916 shares of company stock valued at $187,061. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
NWBI opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Northwest Bancshares has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $15.15.
Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $116.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.15 million. On average, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 72.07%.
Northwest Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)
Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Northwest Bancshares (NWBI)
- Builders FirstSource Stock is Building Out a Base
- Is This Game On for GameStop Stock?
- Kohl’s Stock is Becoming Affordable
- There’s An Institutional Bottom In Autodesk
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.