NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Sidoti lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays raised shares of NorthWestern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.57.

NWE opened at $62.72 on Tuesday. NorthWestern has a 1-year low of $53.66 and a 1-year high of $65.62. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.38.

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $394.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.13 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NorthWestern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in NorthWestern in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in NorthWestern in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

