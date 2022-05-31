NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NortonLifeLock’s near-term results are likely to continue benefiting from rise in demand for cybersecurity-related products due to continuously increasing global hacking events. The company is witnessing strong demand for its solutions as reflected from its growing customer base. Solid demand for identity theft protection solutions such as dark web monitoring and ID advisor, is a positive. Moreover, continued stabilization of direct customer count has been a tailwind. Moreover, its cost-control measures are helping in margin expansion. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry over the past year. However, the company is suffering from changing customer-spending behavior and execution risks. Moreover, intense competition in the cybersecurity space is a headwind. Also, a highly leveraged balance sheet is a concern.”

NLOK has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet raised NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

NASDAQ:NLOK traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $24.70. 159,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,383,017. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.30. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $30.92. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.65.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.62 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 444.77% and a net margin of 29.90%. NortonLifeLock’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

