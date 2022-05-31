Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Upgraded at Guggenheim

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NVO. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Danske raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $563.50.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $107.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $78.71 and a 12-month high of $122.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.26.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,693,000 after purchasing an additional 108,520 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 178.2% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,443 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.