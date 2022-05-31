NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.75.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVCR. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Monday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

In other news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $81,503.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 3,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.19, for a total transaction of $261,196.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,967. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in NovoCure by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVCR opened at $83.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of -149.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 8.23, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. NovoCure has a 52 week low of $56.51 and a 52 week high of $232.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.10.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $137.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. NovoCure’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NovoCure will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

