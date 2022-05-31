Nu Holdings Ltd.’s (NYSE:NU) Lock-Up Period Will End on June 7th

NU’s (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, June 7th. NU had issued 289,150,555 shares in its IPO on December 9th. The total size of the offering was $2,602,354,995 based on an initial share price of $9.00. After the expiration of NU’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on NU. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NU presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.48.

NU opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. NU has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $12.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.09.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NU. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth about $126,258,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth about $255,925,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth about $3,571,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth about $85,704,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth about $114,204,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

