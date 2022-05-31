Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Given New $130.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $148.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NUE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.36.

NYSE:NUE opened at $137.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.06 and its 200-day moving average is $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.88. Nucor has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The firm has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.21.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.35 by $0.32. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 27.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $432,207.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $2,459,816.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,302. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,383,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth about $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

