Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Lifted to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NRIX. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ NRIX opened at $9.02 on Tuesday. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $37.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average of $18.85. The firm has a market cap of $405.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.58.

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 394.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 512.0% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

About Nurix Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.