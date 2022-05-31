NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Overweight

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NuStar Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

Shares of NuStar Energy stock opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12. NuStar Energy has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $20.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 2.14.

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 77.02%. The firm had revenue of $409.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NuStar Energy will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,978,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,862,000 after buying an additional 1,851,918 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NuStar Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,398,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 50.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,453,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,963,000 after buying an additional 489,108 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,872,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,415,000 after buying an additional 442,571 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,234,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,371,000 after buying an additional 374,555 shares during the period. 57.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

