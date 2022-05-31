Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.79% from the company’s current price.

NTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 target price on Nutrien in a research report on Friday, March 25th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, assumed coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.85.

NTR stock opened at $95.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $52.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.87. Nutrien has a one year low of $57.08 and a one year high of $117.25.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. Nutrien had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 16.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

