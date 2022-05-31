Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Piper Sandler

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$125.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NTR. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$125.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from C$83.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Scotiabank cut shares of Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Nutrien to a “hold” rating and set a C$79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$121.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$102.58.

TSE:NTR opened at C$119.39 on Tuesday. Nutrien has a one year low of C$71.40 and a one year high of C$147.93. The company has a market cap of C$65.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$130.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$108.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Nutrien ( TSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.27 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.86 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 17.3600003 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

