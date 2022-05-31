NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $306.15 Million

Brokerages expect that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) will report $306.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for NuVasive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $303.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $308.97 million. NuVasive reported sales of $294.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.16. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $290.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on NUVA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuVasive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $57.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.17, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $45.45 and a fifty-two week high of $70.76.

In other NuVasive news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,644. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in NuVasive by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 636 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in NuVasive by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in NuVasive by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in NuVasive by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

