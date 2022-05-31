Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Short Interest Down 20.1% in May

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the April 30th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

NYSE:NXC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.16. 10,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,493. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $17.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.03.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 3.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

