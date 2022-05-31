Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Short Interest Down 20.1% in May

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the April 30th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
NYSE:NXC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.16. 10,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,493. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $17.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.03.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 3.55%.
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXC)
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
- It’s Time To Nibble On These Two Recent IPOs
- Oil Markets On Track For New All-Time Highs
- Broadcom Is Primed To Hit A New All-Time High
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.