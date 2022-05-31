Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the April 30th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NYSE:NEV traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $12.47. 2,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,721. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.18 and its 200-day moving average is $13.79. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $17.65.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.
About Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.
