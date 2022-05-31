Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the April 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NQP. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.
Shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $12.48. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,204. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.78. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $15.77.
About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NQP)
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
- It’s Time To Nibble On These Two Recent IPOs
- Oil Markets On Track For New All-Time Highs
- MarketBeat Podcast: Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?
- Broadcom Is Primed To Hit A New All-Time High
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.