Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Short Interest Update

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the April 30th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:SPXX traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,451. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average of $17.43. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $19.34.

Get Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 145.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 83,766 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 338,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after buying an additional 77,022 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 328.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 48,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 8.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 28,165 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.