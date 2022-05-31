Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

Shares of Nuwellis stock opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. Nuwellis has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $5.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06.

Nuwellis ( NASDAQ:NUWE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nuwellis had a negative net margin of 237.48% and a negative return on equity of 72.68%. The business had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nuwellis will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Nuwellis during the 3rd quarter valued at $464,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Nuwellis by 223.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 122,697 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Nuwellis in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nuwellis by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuwellis in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.

