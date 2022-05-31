Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) PT Raised to $89.00 at Mizuho

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.60% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.05.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $70.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.94. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $71.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.51.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 185,419 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.34 per share, with a total value of $10,631,925.46. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 143,162,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,931,557.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,783,083 shares of company stock valued at $387,503,934 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

