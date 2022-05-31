Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants as well as government entities. Office Properties Income Trust, formerly known as Government Properties Income Trust, is based in Newton, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $21.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $31.69.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($1.55). The business had revenue of $147.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.12 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPI. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 227.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

About Office Properties Income Trust (Get Rating)

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

