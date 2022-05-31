Old Mutual’s (OMU) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Old Mutual (LON:OMU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 88 ($1.11) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.38% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON:OMU opened at GBX 65.49 ($0.83) on Tuesday. Old Mutual has a 1 year low of GBX 54.40 ($0.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 84.80 ($1.07). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 64.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 64.06.

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Rest of Africa segments.

