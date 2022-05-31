Old Mutual’s (OMU) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Old Mutual (LON:OMU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 88 ($1.11) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.38% from the company’s current price.
Shares of LON:OMU opened at GBX 65.49 ($0.83) on Tuesday. Old Mutual has a 1 year low of GBX 54.40 ($0.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 84.80 ($1.07). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 64.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 64.06.
Old Mutual Company Profile (Get Rating)
