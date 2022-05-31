Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ONB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stephens raised shares of Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.50 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brendon B. Falconer purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $45,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Ryan III bought 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $99,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,117.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 24,720 shares of company stock valued at $377,713 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,378,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,744,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124,230 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,663,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,881,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101,411 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,070,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,996,000 after acquiring an additional 7,523,808 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,423,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 774.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,304,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,309,000 after purchasing an additional 12,669,445 shares in the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

