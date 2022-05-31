Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Director Buys $234,409.60 in Stock

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) Director Lisa J. Caldwell acquired 9,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $234,409.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,982.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ORI traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.89. 68,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,019,587. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.95 and its 200-day moving average is $24.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.91%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORI. Raymond James cut Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Old Republic International by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

About Old Republic International (Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.