Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) VP Sells $617,051.94 in Stock

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) VP R Nichole Sumner sold 9,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $617,051.94. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,242 shares in the company, valued at $793,648.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Olin stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.10. 34,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.20. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $66.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.05.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.15. Olin had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is 8.97%.

A number of research firms recently commented on OLN. KeyCorp increased their price target on Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Olin from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Olin from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Olin (Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.