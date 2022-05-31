ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.64–$0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $191.00 million-$195.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $201.89 million.ON24 also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.17–$0.15 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of ON24 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ON24 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, William Blair cut shares of ON24 from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.43.

ON24 stock opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. ON24 has a 12-month low of $8.54 and a 12-month high of $41.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.69.

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. ON24 had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $52.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ON24 will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO James Blackie sold 2,706 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $30,442.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 214,817 shares in the company, valued at $2,416,691.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $319,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 160,621 shares of company stock valued at $2,048,210. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONTF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of ON24 by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of ON24 by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of ON24 by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of ON24 by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ON24 by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

