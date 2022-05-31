Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Short Interest Update

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,700 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the April 30th total of 70,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

NASDAQ ONTX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.18. 90,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,964. The company has a market cap of $24.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.97. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $8.00.

Onconova Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,889.38% and a negative return on equity of 36.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 130.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 66,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

