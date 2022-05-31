ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OGS. StockNews.com raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas stock opened at $88.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.52. ONE Gas has a twelve month low of $62.52 and a twelve month high of $92.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.75%.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $64,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OGS. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ONE Gas (Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.