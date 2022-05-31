ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OGS shares. Bank of America raised ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho lowered ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

In other news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $64,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in ONE Gas by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ONE Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ONE Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

OGS stock opened at $88.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $62.52 and a 1-year high of $92.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.75%.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

