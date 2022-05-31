OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) will post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OneSpan’s earnings. OneSpan also reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneSpan will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.37) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OneSpan.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $52.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.99 million. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OSPN shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of OneSpan to $22.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of OneSpan from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altai Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,386,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,472,000 after acquiring an additional 976,834 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in OneSpan by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,024,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,239,000 after buying an additional 345,865 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in OneSpan by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,742,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,219,000 after buying an additional 296,438 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in OneSpan by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,254,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,233,000 after buying an additional 196,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in OneSpan by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 369,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after buying an additional 187,901 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OSPN traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.37. 4,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,134. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.56 and a beta of 0.61. OneSpan has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $27.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average of $15.15.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

