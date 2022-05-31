OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson cut their price target on OneSpan from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on OneSpan to $22.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get OneSpan alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the 1st quarter valued at $588,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of OneSpan by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of OneSpan by 1,638.9% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 19,421 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OneSpan by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $13.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.15. OneSpan has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $27.30. The company has a market cap of $537.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.76 and a beta of 0.61.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $52.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that OneSpan will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneSpan Company Profile (Get Rating)

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.