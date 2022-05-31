OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON OTMP opened at GBX 81 ($1.02) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. OnTheMarket has a 52 week low of GBX 70 ($0.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 130.22 ($1.65). The stock has a market capitalization of £60.71 million and a P/E ratio of 26.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 86.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 97.39.

In other OnTheMarket news, insider Clive Edward Beattie sold 16,515 shares of OnTheMarket stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.89), for a total value of £11,560.50 ($14,626.14).

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, and finds agents. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

