Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.37-$0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $210.50 million-$213.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.17 million.Ooma also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.10-$0.11 EPS.

Shares of OOMA opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.74. Ooma has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $24.89.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Ooma had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ooma will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Ooma from a market outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Ooma in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Ooma from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Benchmark cut their price target on Ooma to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ooma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 59,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ooma in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ooma by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Ooma by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,153,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,296,000 after buying an additional 211,434 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 661,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after buying an additional 15,339 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

