Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.10-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.40 million-$51.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.17 million.Ooma also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.37-$0.43 EPS.

OOMA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ooma to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Ooma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities downgraded Ooma from a market outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Ooma to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.79.

Shares of NYSE:OOMA opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. Ooma has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.74.

Ooma ( NYSE:OOMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ooma will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ooma by 587.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 233,915 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 22.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,153,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,296,000 after acquiring an additional 211,434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ooma by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,205,000 after acquiring an additional 165,737 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ooma by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,853,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,891,000 after purchasing an additional 77,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Ooma by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 972,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,575,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

