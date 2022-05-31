Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,400 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the April 30th total of 66,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

OPNT traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,331. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average of $25.03. The company has a quick ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $37.71.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.68). The company had revenue of $4.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.70% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post -6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 102.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 481.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. 27.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

