Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,400 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the April 30th total of 66,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
OPNT traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,331. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average of $25.03. The company has a quick ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $37.71.
Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.68). The company had revenue of $4.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.70% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post -6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
OPNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.
About Opiant Pharmaceuticals
Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.
