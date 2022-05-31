Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.06-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $214.00 million-$218.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $207.36 million.Oportun Financial also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.45-$2.56 EPS.

Shares of OPRT stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,956. Oportun Financial has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $27.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.37.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.98. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $214.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oportun Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Loop Capital began coverage on Oportun Financial in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

In related news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 5,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $73,712.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $441,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Oportun Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Oportun Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 19,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

