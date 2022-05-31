OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Short Interest Down 19.0% in May

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the April 30th total of 2,470,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 270,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Shares of OptiNose stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.08. 495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,929. OptiNose has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.47.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OptiNose will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

In other news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 25,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $54,805.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,810 shares of company stock worth $81,889. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OptiNose during the fourth quarter worth $6,228,000. Bleichroeder LP raised its holdings in OptiNose by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 3,742,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after buying an additional 21,998 shares during the last quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in OptiNose during the first quarter worth $4,940,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in OptiNose by 2.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,787,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 50,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in OptiNose by 27.1% during the third quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,558,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after buying an additional 331,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

