Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Short Interest Up 26.2% in May

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the April 30th total of 2,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 612,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

ORMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oramed Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

NASDAQ ORMP traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $4.71. 35,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,076. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.81. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The firm has a market cap of $181.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 2.02.

In other news, Director Kevin Rakin sold 10,000 shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $94,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORMP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

