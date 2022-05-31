Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) CEO Sells $334,226.66 in Stock

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 56,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $334,226.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,575.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ORGO traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,099,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,743. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.95. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $18.28. The company has a market capitalization of $724.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Organogenesis had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The company had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Organogenesis by 25.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 4.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 80.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 3.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 74,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

About Organogenesis (Get Rating)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.