Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) CEO Sells $620,483.20 in Stock

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 109,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $620,483.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,262,014.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ORGO stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.61. 2,099,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.84. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $18.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $724.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.72.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.15 million. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 18.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Organogenesis in the third quarter valued at $12,652,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Organogenesis by 336.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 114,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 88,023 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Organogenesis by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 783,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,155,000 after acquiring an additional 159,483 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. 38.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.

