Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on OGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $38.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.47. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 103.33% and a net margin of 20.42%. Organon & Co.’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $62,479,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the third quarter worth about $280,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 17.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 192.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 5.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 281,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 15,787 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

