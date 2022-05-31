ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Short Interest Update

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,880,000 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the April 30th total of 3,520,000 shares. Approximately 16.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 677,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jacob Chacko acquired 257,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,280,492.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dominic Piscitelli acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $321,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 747,773 shares of company stock valued at $2,926,880. Corporate insiders own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,468,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,536,000 after acquiring an additional 376,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,410,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,406,000 after purchasing an additional 140,232 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,442,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,805,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,544,000 after purchasing an additional 259,394 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,644,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,779,000 after purchasing an additional 13,981 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ORIC. Oppenheimer lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.29.

ORIC traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.47. 5,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,569. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $26.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.01.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.