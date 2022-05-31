Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Director Dan Falk Sells 1,667 Shares

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) Director Dan Falk sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $139,961.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,095.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Dan Falk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 3rd, Dan Falk sold 262 shares of Ormat Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.40, for a total transaction of $21,064.80.

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock opened at $84.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.32. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.32 and a 1 year high of $88.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 72.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.46.

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $183.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.20 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 9.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 286.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 660 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORA. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

