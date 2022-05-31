Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ORA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Shares of ORA opened at $84.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.46. Ormat Technologies has a 52-week low of $60.32 and a 52-week high of $88.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $183.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.20 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 9.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $606,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 6.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,009,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,242,000 after purchasing an additional 61,631 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,419,123 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,836,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,193 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 7,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 501,535 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,772,000 after buying an additional 67,666 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ormat Technologies (Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.