Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $772.50.

DNNGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays upgraded Ørsted A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ørsted A/S from 900.00 to 1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ørsted A/S from 590.00 to 610.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of Ørsted A/S stock opened at $38.17 on Tuesday. Ørsted A/S has a 12 month low of $31.75 and a 12 month high of $55.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.86.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.4109 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th.

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

