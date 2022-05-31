OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OSIS. TheStreet lowered OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OSI Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.40.

OSIS stock opened at $84.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.17. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $76.09 and a 1 year high of $102.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.27.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $290.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $403,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 480,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,790,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 9,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $778,234.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 74,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,026,026.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,420 shares of company stock worth $1,565,228. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in OSI Systems by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,580,000 after acquiring an additional 29,942 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

