Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO) Short Interest Down 20.0% in May

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,100 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the April 30th total of 140,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Otonomo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otonomo Technologies by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 34,684 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $674,000. 51.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OTMO shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Otonomo Technologies from $7.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Otonomo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otonomo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Otonomo Technologies stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,185. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.40. Otonomo Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

About Otonomo Technologies

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. provides an automotive data service platform and marketplace that enables car manufacturers, drivers, and service providers to be part of a connected ecosystem. The company offers cabin data, including the state of doors and windows, ADAS, and infotainment data; engine-related information, such as fuel, oil, error codes or battery voltage, and state of charge; maintenance data comprising time or distance traveled and diagnostic trouble codes; data related to the specific vehicles, which include making, model, year, and fuel type; driving data consisting of location, distance travelled, odometer, and heading and speed; and environmental data that include external weather and temperature, and road hazards and road signs.

