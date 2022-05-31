Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO) Short Interest Down 20.0% in May

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,100 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the April 30th total of 140,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Otonomo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otonomo Technologies by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 34,684 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $674,000. 51.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on OTMO shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Otonomo Technologies from $7.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Otonomo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otonomo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.
About Otonomo Technologies (Get Rating)
Otonomo Technologies Ltd. provides an automotive data service platform and marketplace that enables car manufacturers, drivers, and service providers to be part of a connected ecosystem. The company offers cabin data, including the state of doors and windows, ADAS, and infotainment data; engine-related information, such as fuel, oil, error codes or battery voltage, and state of charge; maintenance data comprising time or distance traveled and diagnostic trouble codes; data related to the specific vehicles, which include making, model, year, and fuel type; driving data consisting of location, distance travelled, odometer, and heading and speed; and environmental data that include external weather and temperature, and road hazards and road signs.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Otonomo Technologies (OTMO)
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
- It’s Time To Nibble On These Two Recent IPOs
- Oil Markets On Track For New All-Time Highs
- Ulta Beauty Had One Beautiful Quarter
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Otonomo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.