Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

Outfront Media has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 48.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Outfront Media has a dividend payout ratio of 90.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Outfront Media to earn $2.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.9%.

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average is $25.55. Outfront Media has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $29.36.

Outfront Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.17). Outfront Media had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Outfront Media will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Outfront Media in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OUT. StockNews.com began coverage on Outfront Media in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Outfront Media in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Outfront Media from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Outfront Media from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Outfront Media Company Profile

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

