Outfront Media Inc. (OUT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 2nd

Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

Outfront Media has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 48.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Outfront Media has a dividend payout ratio of 90.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Outfront Media to earn $2.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.9%.

NYSE OUT opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Outfront Media has a twelve month low of $18.29 and a twelve month high of $29.36. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average is $25.55.

Outfront Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.17). Outfront Media had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Outfront Media will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 244.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,592,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,137,000 after buying an additional 2,548,117 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 161.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,856,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,321,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,198,000 after purchasing an additional 919,205 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 37.3% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,716,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,224,000 after purchasing an additional 737,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 23.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,788,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,710,000 after acquiring an additional 728,105 shares in the last quarter.

OUT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Outfront Media in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Outfront Media from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Outfront Media from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Outfront Media in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Outfront Media has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

